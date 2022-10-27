Karachi [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Atleast three persons were killed including two women and an infant in a roof collapse incident in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in the Ranchore Line Usmanabad in the vicinity of Kalakot police station, resulting in the death of a newborn child whereas a man sustained injuries.

According to ARY News, the deceased persons were identified as 45-year-old Zubaida, 23-year-old Afshan and 10-day-old Rubab while 25-year-old Abdul Qadir was wounded.

However, the local officials said that the investigation is underway and teams are still busy looking for survivors in the incident area. A survey of the building was conducted straight after the fatal accident.

Earlier in the month, at least nine people of the same family were killed in Chilas roof collapse.

The deadly accident took place occurred in Chilas and killed nine people, including a mother and her eight children including four sons and four daughters, ARY News reported. (ANI)

