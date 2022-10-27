All six people on board a helicopter that crashed near Cameron Highlands, Pahang state, on Wednesday have been found alive, local media reported, citing a police official.

"All were found safe in the hills in Brinchang at about 4 p.m. Efforts to get the victims out of the area are ongoing by search and rescue personnel," Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Malaysia's national news agency Bernama, the six people included five members of a medical team who were found with light injuries and the pilot who escaped injury. The helicopter crashed when it attempted an emergency landing in a forested area near Brinchang in Pahang state.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said in a statement that the helicopter carrying one pilot and five passengers crashed at around 1 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday.