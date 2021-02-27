Peshawar (Pakistan), Feb 27 (PTI) Pakistan's provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday gave compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the four women who were gunned down by militants here, earlier in the week.

Four women working for a local non-government organisation were killed and a man was seriously injured when unknown gunmen ambushed their car in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on Monday.

The victims worked for Sabawoon Charity, which trains women to run small-scale businesses and spreads awareness on rights.

The cheques were handed out by Commissioner, Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yusafzai at the Commissioner Office.

A total of four cheques, amounting to Rs 20 lakh, were given.

Commissioner Yusafzai condemned the attack, saying no civilised society allows the killings of women and that too in such a barbaric manner.

