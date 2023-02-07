Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): Seven people were injured in two terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Quetta. The terrorist attacks took place near Police Lines on Gulistan Road and Mano Jan Road on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Five people, including an office-bearer of the Civil Secretariat Staff Association, were injured in the first terrorist attack that took place near Police Lines on Gulistan Road on Sunday. The police officials said that the blast took place near a bridge, as per the Dawn report. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast, calling it a suicide bombing.

According to eyewitnesses, police have collected the 'bomber's remains' from the site of the attack. The injured were identified as Qaim Khan Kakar, Mohammad Usman, Fazal Mohammad, Mohammad Anwar and Thomas, as per the Dawn report.

Meanwhile, a woman and her child were injured when unknown people riding motorcycles hurled a grenade into the house of Nazeer Ahmed on Mano Jan Road. The grenade exploded in the courtyard and Nazeer Ahmed's wife and child were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital's trauma center for treatment.

The terrorist attack took place at the time when Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi were playing an exhibition match at the Akbar Bugti Stadium a few miles away from the scene of the attack, according to Dawn. The attacks in Quetta were the latest in a series of terrorist attacks that increased since the outlawed TTP ended the ceasefire with the Pakistan government in 2021. On January 30, a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines. The suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque at about 1 pm (local time) during prayers. More than 84 people died in the attack that took place in Peshawar, Dawn reported citing city police.

The outlawed TTP claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it later distanced itself from it. According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up. The blast received widespread condemnation, from within the country as well as globally. (ANI)

