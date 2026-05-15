Instagram Instants: Guide to Using the New Quick Unfiltered Photo Sharing Feature

Meta has officially rolled out Instagram Instants, a new feature and standalone app designed for spontaneous, unfiltered photo sharing. Moving away from the curated aesthetic of main feeds, this tool focuses on real-time, casual interactions that disappear after viewing, providing a more authentic way for users to connect with their inner circle.

The feature is accessible directly through the Instagram inbox, marked by a mini stack of photos. Unlike traditional Stories or posts, Instagram Instants prioritises speed and raw content, removing the pressure of editing while ensuring that shared moments remain private and temporary for recipients. Instagram Instants Feature Rolled Out Globally; Check Details

How to Use Instagram Instants for Spontaneous Sharing

To start sharing, users must navigate to their inbox and tap the Instagram Instants icon. A unique characteristic of this feature is that the caption must be added before the photo is taken. Once the shutter is pressed, the image is sent immediately without the option for filters or stickers, though a brief "Undo" window allows for quick retractions.

Recipients see these photos as a stack in their direct messages. Each photo is ephemeral and vanishes once it has been viewed, or naturally expires after 24 hours. For those who find the frequent updates distracting, a "Snooze" function is available by holding down the photo stack and swiping, allowing users to pause notifications from specific friends.

Archive and Recap Functions on Instagram Instants

Although the content is temporary for friends, Instagram Instants are automatically stored in a private archive accessible only to the creator for one year. This allows users to preserve their daily memories without cluttering their public profile. From this archive, users can select "Create Recap" to compile several photos into a single Story for their entire follower base to see.

The standalone Instagram Instants app, currently being tested in select regions, offers even faster access. It opens directly to the camera, and any content shared via the app is instantly synchronised with the main Instagram platform, ensuring a seamless experience across both interfaces.

Safety Controls and Privacy for Instagram Instants

Meta has integrated robust safety measures, particularly for younger audiences. One of the most significant features is the blocking of screenshots and screen recordings, ensuring that private photos cannot be easily saved by others. All shared content is restricted to "Close Friends" or mutual followers, preventing unsolicited interactions from strangers. OpenAI Codex Now Available on ChatGPT Mobile App, Allows Remote Management of Coding Workflows on iOS, Android.

For teenagers, Instagram Instants is automatically linked to the Family Centre. Time spent on the new feature counts towards daily usage limits, and Sleep Mode remains active between 22:00 and 07:00. Additionally, parents receive a notification if their supervised teen downloads the standalone app, maintaining a transparent digital environment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).