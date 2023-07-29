Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The police forces of Sindh and Punjab in Pakistan are fighting each other over taking the credit of killing at least seven dacoits and a police informant, in an alleged encounter on Friday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday within Kashmore police limits. Moreover, the statements from Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan district police officials disputed each other's claims on who led the operation, the place of alleged encounter, number of dacoits gunned down as well as, the identity of the policy informant, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Man With Two Penises: Los Angeles Truck Driver Born With Two Male Genitals Shares Story of Living With One-in-Five Million Condition, Says He Used Both for Sex.

Dawn is a Pakistani-based English-language newspaper.

Some unconfirmed reports also noted that the killings happened as a result of a dispute between two rival gangs who were operating in the riverine areas between Sindh and Punjab.

Also Read | Korean War Armistice Anniversary 2023: North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Showcases Nuclear-Capable Missiles in Apparent Show of Unity With China, Russia.

Local gangs have claimed that the killings were a result of the rivalry between the Indher gang and the Chandio clan of Zahir Pir area, reported Dawn.

According to the Kashmore police, the incident took place within the precincts of Ghelpur policde station. Whereas, a spokesperson of Rahim Yar Khan police claimed that it occurred within the limits of Machka police station, Dawn reported.

The dacoits who were allegedly encountered in the shooting were identified as Janu Indher, Musheer Indher, Soomar Shar, Bhoori Shar, Shahzado Dasti, Nazro, Mawali and a police informant, Usman Chandio.

But, the Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan offficials were on odds, making contradictory statements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)