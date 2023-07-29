Mumbai, July 29: A man who was born with an exceedingly rare condition, resulting in him having two penises, has shared his story of living with two male genitals. He candidly revealed that some of his partners found it challenging to navigate this unique condition, while others derived immense pleasure from it. Tank, a truck driver hailing from Los Angeles, was diagnosed with a condition known as diphallia, a rare genetic abnormality where a male is born with two penises. However, his life wasn't all filled with sunshine and good times due to this condition.

During an interview on the popular YouTube show Soft White Underbelly, Tank revealed that his life took a dark turn when he was just 12 years old. He was convicted of manslaughter and sent to a juvenile detention centre. As a consequence of his troubled past, he remained a virgin until the age of 24, when he was finally released from custody. After gaining his freedom, he decided to embrace his unique condition and explore the possibilities it offered. Baby Born With Two Penis: Pakistani Boy Born With Two Working Penises and No Anus in Rare Medical Condition Diphallia.

He told the interviewer that women did not believe it when he told them he had two penises but would get excited when he would take them to the room. Tank bravely discussed the effects of his diphallia, revealing a fascinating aspect of his condition. He shared that during intimate moments, he experienced simultaneous ejaculation from both penises, regardless of whether only one was being stimulated. He described the unique sensation, saying, "When I was penetrating a woman, I would get a feeling, but one [penis] is at the side and feels like it's gonna blow up." Elon Musk Posts NFSW Tweet on Penis and Ball Sac, Puzzling Sexual Innuendo Meme Leaves Netizens Confused!

He further revealed that some women actually enjoyed him having two penises. Despite boasting about the pleasure his additional appendage brought to his partners, Tank admitted that having two penises proved problematic in the bedroom. He found it challenging to engage in sexual activities using only one of his penises at a time, and it often caused discomfort and pain for many of his romantic partners. So he decided to get surgery.

