Karachi [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): The Sindh province in Pakistan reported its first dengue-related death of 2025, with a 24-year-old male patient succumbing to the disease at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital, as reported by Geo News on Monday.

As per Geo News, citing hospital officials, the patient had been on a ventilator for the past two days and was suffering from a critically low platelet count of 32,000, which is far below the normal range of 150,000 to 450,000.

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

A total of 295 cases have been reported across Sindh so far, as reported by Geo News, with a significant concentration, nearly 90 per cent, in Karachi, which has logged 260 cases, making it the most affected area.

In June alone, Karachi registered 32 new cases. Other divisions, such as Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad, reported no new infections, while Mirpurkhas and Sukkur each recorded one case, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump Reiterates Vow To Block Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Claims US Strikes 'Obliterated' Key Sites.

The figures from this year show Karachi leading with 260 cases, followed by Hyderabad with 30, while Mirpurkhas and Sukkur have reported two cases each, and Shaheed Benazirabad has recorded just one, as reported by Geo News.

Despite the recent fatality, 2025 is seeing a notable drop in dengue cases compared to previous years in the province. In 2024, the province reported 2,704 cases, while 2023 saw 2,880. The worst year on record was 2022, with a staggering 23,274 cases. In 2021 and 2020, the numbers were 6,739 and 4,318, respectively.

Health experts attribute this decline to improved preventive measures but caution that the monsoon season could still lead to a rise in mosquito-borne diseases. Authorities continue to urge the public to stay vigilant by removing stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and seeking medical help if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body aches appear. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)