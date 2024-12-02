Karachi [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) marked Sindhi Cultural Day with peaceful protest rallies held across several cities, including Karachi, Kotri, and Kandyaro, to highlight both the region's rich cultural heritage and ongoing socio-political struggles.

The rallies were attended by activists, cultural enthusiasts, and concerned citizens, who proudly displayed symbols of Sindhi culture, such as traditional Sindhi music, Ajrak, and Sindhi caps.

JSFM leaders, including Chairman Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, and Amar Azadi, delivered impassioned speeches advocating for Sindh's rights, independence, and sovereignty. Key messages at the rallies focused on defending Sindh's cultural identity, rejecting religious extremism, and addressing critical regional issues.

Sohail Abro emphasized that Sindh's struggle is not only for political freedom but also for the protection of its cultural and historical legacy. "The people of Sindh will never compromise on their rights or resources," Abro declared, stressing the importance of preserving Sindhi culture as part of the region's resistance against external pressures.

One of the central themes of the rallies was the rejection of religious extremism. JSFM leaders voiced their concern over the growing influence of extremism in the region, which they believe threatens Sindh's secular identity and peaceful coexistence.

The JSFM leadership also expressed serious concerns regarding new canal projects on the Indus River, warning that these projects would deprive Sindh of its rightful share of water, endangering the region's agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystem.

The rallies also served as a platform to condemn the ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Sindhi and Baloch political workers. JSFM leaders demanded accountability and justice for the victims, calling for an end to these human rights violations.

A core message of the rallies was the call for an independent Sindhudesh. JSFM leaders reiterated that an independent Sindhudesh is essential for safeguarding Sindh's culture, resources, and sovereignty, emphasizing the need for unity and self-determination to protect the region from systemic exploitation and suppression.

In his speech, Zubair Sindhi said, "The world must take notice of the ongoing injustices against Sindhis and Baloch. Sindh will continue its peaceful struggle until justice and freedom are achieved. Our culture is our strength, and today we send a clear message to the world: Sindh will resist any attempt to undermine its identity or sovereignty." (ANI)

