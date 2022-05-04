Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries, according to the RSF report released on the World Press Freedom Day.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘NATO Transport With Weapons for Ukraine Will Be Destroyed’, Says Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list of the Paris-based media watchdog.

Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) expressed concern about the worsening press freedom in the country, Geo News reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Norwegian Counterpart Jonas Gahr Store Ahead of 2nd India-Nordic Summit.

CPNE President Kazim Khan said that one can disagree with the editorial policy, however, no one can impose their decision on an institution.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili said that freedom of expression will be protected by putting personal interests above everything.

World Press Freedom Day falls on May 3 every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)