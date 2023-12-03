Karachi [Pakistan], December 3 (ANI): Eight to ten suspects posing as police officials abducted a man from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred in Ashraf Colony Mehmoodabad after eight to ten suspects posing as police personnel in plain clothes entered the Karachi man's house.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Expanding Military Operations in South Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Warns Top Hamas Leadership.

ARY News reported, quoting the victim, said the suspects then took him to his office and searched for money.

When they couldn't find the money, they made a PKR 8 lakh transfer from the victim's bank account and then dumped him at FTPL bridge.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.6 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao; Tsunami Warning Issued.

Further, the victim accused the police of dragging their feet in the matter adding that an FIR was registered 10 days after the incident.

Earlier, Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to a statement from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mehroz Ali, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member gang that robbed people in the guise of police officers late at night.

ARY News reported that during the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)