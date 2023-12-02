Manila, December 2: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck on Saturday off the coast of the Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued. The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles). Earthquake in Japan: Strong 6.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Torishima, Tsunami Warning Issued for Izu Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

