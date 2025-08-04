Karachi [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): A high-speed trailer truck crashed into a bungalow in Karachi's upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 2 on Monday morning, injuring two individuals, Dawn reported citing Rescue 1122 officials.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Sindh, the trailer was travelling at a high speed when it veered off and rammed into the residence. "Two people trapped as a result of the collision were rescued safely," the official said, as quoted by Dawn. Both individuals were identified as the driver and cleaner of the trailer and sustained minor injuries.

The rescue operation was promptly launched after Rescue 1122's Central Command and Control team received an alert. The urban search and rescue team, along with two ambulances and one disaster response vehicle, were dispatched to the scene, Dawn reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza confirmed to Dawn that the two trapped individuals were safely extracted and shifted to a hospital "after immediate medical assistance". He added, "The police of the bungalow have contacted the owners, who are currently in Islamabad."

DIG Raza also stated that initial investigations pointed to the accident being caused by slippery road conditions due to rainfall.

Dawn noted that Karachi has recently seen a surge in traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles such as dumpers and tankers. Data from local hospitals indicates nearly 500 people were killed and 4,879 injured in road accidents across the city in 2024 alone.

Violations of traffic rules -- particularly speeding and unsafe overtaking -- remain key contributors to fatal incidents. According to Dawn, speeding significantly increases the risk and impact of crashes, while reckless overtaking often leads to head-on collisions.

Last month, a 59-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a dumper truck in Karachi's Saudabad area. The incident led to public outrage, with residents vandalising the truck and assaulting the driver before police intervened.

In another case the same week, a speeding car crash on Hawkesbay Road in Mauripur killed four members of the same family and injured six others. A separate trailer-truck collision near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway left one person dead and three injured. (ANI)

