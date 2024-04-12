Balochistan [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): The death toll in the mishap in which a truck carrying pilgrims travelling to Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar, Balochistan crashed into a ravine has risen to 18, while over 50 people sustained injuries in the incident, Geo News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who visited the Civil Hospital's Trauma Centre to extend his support to the injured, confirmed the grim toll, stating that 17 lives were initially lost, with 52 injured passengers rushed to the hospital, 40 of whom were later discharged.

"Five injured in the Trauma Centre are on ventilators. As long as the injured are on the vent, their health will be critical," he remarked, according to Geo News.

Expressing deep sorrow, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed efforts to ensure the injured receive necessary medical attention promptly. Meanwhile, former lawmaker Jam Awais Jokhio stood by the families of the deceased to offer assistance during their time of grief.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sakro Wajid Ali said that the truck's driver, Karim Baksh, who sustained injuries, had been apprehended following the accident. He cited a sharp turn during the journey as the cause of the tragic incident.

The ill-fated journey unfolded when the truck, ferrying pilgrims from Thatta, veered off course and plunged into a ditch en route to the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar, Balochistan. SDPO Sakro Wajid Ali revealed that more than 70 individuals had embarked on the pilgrimage from Makli's Qasim Jokhio village, underscoring the communal nature of the journey.

Rescue operations swiftly ensued following the distress call, with social worker Saad Edhi noting that the response to the accident was prompt despite challenges posed by limited mobile network coverage in the area. Edhi relayed that the deceased would be prepared for burial and transported to their hometown in Thatta.

Contrary to speculations, relatives of the victims refuted claims of a race between drivers, asserting that the tragedy stemmed from the truck losing control while navigating a turn. They recounted the harrowing ordeal of passengers falling from the vehicle, resulting in fatal consequences.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued directives for immediate medical assistance to the injured, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Emergency measures were promptly initiated, with arrangements made to transfer critically injured individuals to Karachi for advanced medical care.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, acknowledging the profound impact of the tragedy on the community.

The Shah Noorani shrine, nestled in a remote mountainous region, holds significant spiritual significance for pilgrims, drawing devotees from far and wide. However, such incidents serve as stark reminders of the perils associated with pilgrimage journeys, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures and vigilance, Geo News reported. (ANI)

