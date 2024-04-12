New Delhi, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Udhampur on Friday as a star campaigner for Union Minister Jitendra Singh, prompting the authorities to activate multi-tier security setup, including ban on flying of drones.

Singh is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of the elections. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing a huge rally in Udhampur on Friday, with the security agencies having issued advisories and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for people attending the rally and for the security personnel in view of the threat perception. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Lists Out BJP Govt's 'Achievements' at Karauli Rally, Says '25 Crore Indians Pulled Out of Poverty' (Watch Videos).

Modi will also hold a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on Friday (April 12). In Agra, the BJP has again fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel as its candidate.

Meanwhile Most of Karnataka will likely get temporary respite from the punishing heat during the coming weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, predicting a "significant" drop in the maximum temperature and light rainfall at isolated places in almost all districts. PM Modi Meets Indian Gamers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chats With Mortal, 8bit Thug, MythPat, Payal Gaming and Gamerfleet; Tries Hands at Games (Watch Video).

The IMD sees most districts in the state getting light rainfall (15 mm or less) on April 12 and 13 while Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Gadag and Belagavi will receive thundershowers in the next few days. Afterwards, temperatures will rise but drop once again, the official said.

Meanwhile, in a big relief to Congress’s Dharam Singh Chhoker, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted him limited protection from arrest in connection to the money laundering case registered against him ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The top court has also directed Chhoker to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on April 12.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra along with Advocate Anmol Kheta and AOR Tanya Srivastava argued before the court that the elections are just around the corner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 06:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).