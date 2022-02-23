Quetta [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Pakistan's customs department on Monday seized 72,000 kilograms of urea fertiliser worth PKR 300 million while the truck carrying urea was on its way to Afghanistan.

This Urea was hidden under other goods loaded in two trucks. Customs post in the Darkhashan area seized the consignment when checking was carried out in the area, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 27 European Union Nations Unanimously Approve Russian Sanctions.

"The trucks were on their way to Afghanistan via Chaman," the officials said. According to the officials, drivers were arrested and handed over to Levies personnel for further investigation.

A few days ago the customs department had recovered 20,000 kilograms of urea at the same check-post. In another raid, it seized two non-custom paid cars smuggled from Afghanistan, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: President Vladimir Putin Gets OK to Use Military Force Outside Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)