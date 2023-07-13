Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Two people, including a woman, were shot and killed in yet another shooting incident in Pakistan on Thursday. The incident took place at Lahore Sessions Court, ARY News reported.

According to details, the two individuals who arrived at the Lahore Sessions Court for the hearing were shot by a rival party.

According to ARY News, the attackers were apprehended by the police and taken to the police station. For security purposes, the police have locked the court's doors.

A similar incident occurred earlier, and two suspects in a murder case were shot and killed in Lahore outside a sessions court.

Riyasat and Bilal, two under-trial prisoners (UTPs), were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to testify in a case involving the murder of a woman that fell under the purview of Nishtar Colony police station.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

