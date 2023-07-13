Almost half of the beaches in the US are potentially unsafe for swimming, as per a latest report. The contamination is said to be due to faecal discharge on the beaches. The shocking report was published by Environment America, which revealed the water pollution of the beaches and how it is potentially unsafe to swim in the contaminated waters.

Most of the shores are also polluted with human and animal discharge which gets submerged in the oceans, causing the beaches to contaminate. The study by environmentamerica.org tested around 3100 beaches and highlighted various factors that caused it. Lakshadweep: Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach Enter Coveted' Blue Beaches' List; PM Narendra Modi Congratulates For This Feat.

A report by Environment America revealed that over half of the beaches tested nationwide in the US were polluted due to sewage and faecal discharge dumped in the ocean by overflowing sewage and industrial livestock operations. The human and animal excreta dumped on the shores gets submerged in the water, causing contamination.

As per the study, around 55% of over 3,100 beaches had at least one day when the 'faecal contamination' reached possibly unsafe levels. It had surpassed the Environmental Protection Agency’s benchmark for beach advisories and closures. In Texas, about 90% of the 61 beaches were found to be at unsanitary levels. 70% of beaches on the West Coast, 48% on the East Coast, 63% on the Great Lakes, 24% in Alaska and Hawaii and 84% on the Gulf Coast were found to be potentially unsafe. Great White Shark Washed Up On a Beach in North Carolina? Here's the Fact Check Behind Viral Social Media Post.

As per reports, around 57 million cases of water-borne illnesses are reported annually in the US. The group warned that swimming in poop water can cause respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rash.

