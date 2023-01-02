Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan will enter default without the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, reported ARY News.

The ARY News report stated, "Khan while addressing a press conference with Sania Nishtar, a Pakistan Senate member, said that the nation should brace for a new wave of inflation. He said that the government has no option other than approaching the IMF, otherwise, the country will enter default."

"I want to give a message to the nation in this difficult time. Nearly 750,000 Pakistanis left the country. I want to tell them to fight the crisis instead of leaving the country in a difficult time," he said.

He said that Germany and Japan had also faced difficult times but the two countries fought the challenges and came out of the crisis. He said Pakistan should also fight the challenges.

Khan said that thieves have been imposed on the country and that they should fight together to stop them.

He said he is also facing threats to his life but will never leave the country.

"Imran Khan urged the citizens to stand against the current rulers as the PTI will bring a governance system based on the rule of law and justice to the country," reported ARY News.

The report said, "Khan slammed the rulers and said they dissolved their corruption cases after coming to power. The former premier criticised the ouster of the PTI government in April last year as the government was performing excellently on the economic front."

He said that fresh elections will bring stability to the country.

Sania Nishtar said that transactions worth Rs 4.3 billion were made by overseas nationals. The transactions, however, failed. She said that people in foreign countries faced difficulties in transferring funds to Pakistan and 15 per cent of transactions were cancelled due to non-completion of the verification process.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the party had decided to hold a protest against inflation and the "sinking economy" across Pakistan from Friday, Dawn reported. Chaudhry stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will join supporters after three weeks.

"From tomorrow, demonstrations will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy [...] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying on Thursday.

"These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying, adding that the movement will continue in every city. (ANI)

