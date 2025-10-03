Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry issued an apology on Friday following the attack on journalists at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad a day earlier, Dawn reported.

He assured the media that steps would be taken to prevent such an incident from recurring.

The apology came after a police raid on Thursday at the NPC, where several journalists were reportedly assaulted. Footage aired on DawnNewsTV showed police officers wielding batons and attacking journalists inside the press club premises, as per Dawn.

Additional videos shared on social media showed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the club's cafeteria. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Talal said that he apologises for the incident on behalf of the government and that the information minister was on board regarding the matter.

Criticising the incident, he reassured the media that steps will be taken so no one dares to "disrespect the press club" again.

"I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology," Chaudhry said. "Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised and action will be taken."

When it comes to freedom of speech, journalists, and the sanctity of the press club, Chaudhry reiterated that "there can be no compromise".

He added that the administration of the press club and other stakeholders will collectively make a decision, and the corresponding action will be seen.

Amid growing outrage over the incident, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly condemned the incident and called for a transparent investigation that leads to real accountability.

"The officials who are irresponsible and abusive should be identified and punished under the law," Senator Siddiqui said. "While keeping the investigation process transparent, journalist organisations should also be involved."

"No justification for violence against a journalist performing professional duties can be acceptable. A solid arrangement to permanently prevent such actions is very important," he added.

In May, the Freedom Network's annual Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom Report 2025 warned that Pakistan's media was "standing at a crossroad amid an existential threat and increased restrictive environment, deteriorating safety and job security, significant challenges to professional integrity of media and its practitioners."

Last year, Pakistan dropped two places in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, with the country ranking 152 out of 180 countries. (ANI)

