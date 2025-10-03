London, October 3: The Church of England on Friday, October 3, named its 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, appointing Dame Sarah Mullally, the Bishop of London, to the highest clerical post. With this, she makes history as the first woman ever chosen to lead the Anglican Communion, which has around 85 million members across 165 countries. Her appointment comes nearly a year after Justin Welby stepped down following criticism over safeguarding failures.

Her appointment marks a groundbreaking moment for the Church, which has been led exclusively by men since its founding in the 16th century. A former nurse and senior NHS official, Mullally brings a unique blend of medical, administrative, and pastoral experience to the post. Known for her steady leadership and reform-driven approach, she has been tasked with guiding the church through complex challenges, including debates on same-sex marriage and declining attendance. But who exactly is Sarah Mullally? Let’s know all about the first Archbishop of the Church of England. Sarah Mullally Named First Woman Archbishop of Canterbury, To Head Anglican Church Globally.

Who is Sarah Mullally?

Born in 1962 in Woking, Surrey, Dame Sarah Mullally (63) began her career in healthcare before entering the priesthood. After completing her A-levels, she trained as a nurse and rose swiftly through the NHS, eventually becoming England’s youngest-ever Chief Nursing Officer in 1999 at the age of 37. Honoured as a Dame in 2005 for her contribution to nursing and midwifery, she balanced her medical career with part-time ministry before moving into full-time church service in 2004. Pope Leo XIV Turns 70, Thanks Well-Wishers.

Ordained in 2001, Mullally went on to hold several key roles in the Church of England, including Canon Treasurer at Salisbury Cathedral and later Bishop of Crediton. In 2018, she became the first female Bishop of London, making her the third most senior cleric in the Church. Known for her administrative skills and reformist outlook, she has led on safeguarding reforms and church-wide debates on faith, sexuality, and inclusivity. Now appointed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, she is the first woman in history to lead the Anglican Communion.

Sarah Mullally’s appointment as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury was confirmed after months of deliberation by the Crown Nominations Commission, which submitted her name to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and then to King Charles III for approval. She will be legally confirmed in January 2026, followed by a formal enthronement service at Canterbury Cathedral. As Archbishop, she will serve as the spiritual leader of around 85 million Anglicans worldwide and represent the Church of England in the House of Lords.

