Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan's former Chief of Army Staff Bajwa and some other army generals were involved in the PTI government's ouster from the Parliament, reported The Dawn.

The former information minister said that PTI came to power on its own over a 22-year effort. He said the party was removed from power through a conspiracy.

"And in that conspiracy, some army generals were involved, there is no doubt about that and the establishment actually played a very active role in the ouster of Imran Khan. In fact, the last army chief was [also] actively involved in sending our government home," Chaudhary said, as quoted by The Dawn.

According to Chaudhary, the establishment was controlling the parties allied with the PTI in the previous government.

The ex-Pakistan minister said that his party was not against the military. "In Pakistan, unelected institutions like the judiciary and the military exercised their powers beyond Constitution [in the past], which is known to everyone," he said according to The Dawn.

Former Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, recently, said that Bajwa aided Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, according to a report in Geo News.

The report stated, "Khokhar while speaking during a TV interview, said that the evidence of the no-confidence motion was coming out. "

Recently, PTI Chief Imran Khan alleged that Bajwa had planned to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country, reported Dawn citing Bol News.

The startling allegation was said to be made during his interaction with a Bol News team in Lahore. Bol's Lahore bureau chief Syed Khawar Abbas quoted Khan as saying that he would make "more revelations" during his press conference regarding the attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

Despite several attempts by the PTI government to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling.

As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

However, it took months of planning to move the motion against the country's premier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)