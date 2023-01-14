Ramallah (West Bank), Jan 14 (AP) Palestinian medics said a man died early on Saturday after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank nearly two weeks earlier.

Yazan al-Jaabari, 19, died from wounds he sustained on January 2, Ibn Sina hospital in the southern town of Jenin said.

Al-Jaabari was injured when Israeli troops stormed Kafr Dan village to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.

Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day.

The death of al-Jaabari raises to 10 the number of Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel's 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

The raids sharply escalated tensions and helped fuel another wave of Palestinian attacks in the fall that killed 10 Israelis.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, Israeli rights group B'Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state.

Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace. (AP)

