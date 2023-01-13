Mumbai, January 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to step down as the country's leader. According to Putin's former speechwriter, the Russian President will step down soon and is most likely to retire to his black sea palace which is reportedly said to have a police dancing room.

Putin's former speech writer Abbas Gallyamov also made another claim saying that the Russian President will soon choose his successor. According to a report in the Daily Star, Russian President Vladimir Putin will step down from his post and and hand over the reins to a successor, who will be chosen by him. Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Claim Reports.

The claims were made by Abbas Gallyamov, a former speech writer, who worked for Putin between 2000 and 2010. Gallyamov also said that Putin will retire to his £1billion "Bond villain" lair which is situated on the Black Sea. As per reports, the Black Sea Palace also has a pole-dancing room for Putin's entertainment.

Furthermore, Gallyamov made another claim while talking to Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel. He said that the Russian President is unlikely to contest the 2024 election. Vladimir Putin is also likely to give up power to a chosen successor, who is expected to bring an end to the Russi-Ukraine war. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffering From Headaches Linked to Parkinson’s Disease, Using 'Body-Doubles' to Hide Worsening Condition, Says Report.

The report also claimed that Russian President's circle do not see Putin as a "guarantor of stability". Putin's circle are also alarmed by Yevgeny Prigozhin's rise, who is the heading the Wagner mercenary army, which has been loyal to the Kremlin to date. However Putin's circle feels the Wagner mercenary could turn on if they see failure in the war.

