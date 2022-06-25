Ramallah [Palestine], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A 16-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his severe wounds on Saturday after Israeli soldiers shot him in a village east of Ramallah in the West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement Mohammed Hamed died of severe wounds after he was shot in the village of Silwad on Friday.

Clashes erupted on Friday evening between Israeli armed forces that stormed the village and dozens of Palestinian young men, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli soldiers arrested Hamed after he was injured, and then transferred him to an Israeli hospital for intensive medical treatment. However, the boy was announced dead due to his severe wounds, according to the eyewitnesses.

Hamed's body would be handed over on Saturday afternoon through one of the security barriers, the Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian liaison office.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah Party said in a statement that it condemned the boy's killing and declared a general strike on Sunday to protest the killing of the teenager. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the death of Hamed "the crime of field execution" committed by the Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army said that some Palestinians had thrown rocks at civilians driving on a major road near the city of Ramallah and had refused to obey instructions to stop. Israeli soldiers had to stop the suspects and used live fire as a last resort, media quoted the Israeli army as saying.

On Friday, around 130 Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in several West Bank towns and villages, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Among the injured, three were shot by live ammunition, nine by rubber bullets, and others suffered from inhaling teargas, according to the organization.

Fierce clashes broke out near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of Nablus city, respectively, and near the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qaqilya city, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses. (ANI/Xinhua)

