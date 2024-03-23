Asuncion [Paraguay], March 23 (ANI): Paraguay's president Santiago Pena reaffirmed the enduring bond between his country and Taiwan, emphasizing that their trade relationship with China does not undermine their strong ties, Taiwan News reported.

"Trade with China does not affect relations between Taiwan and Paraguay," President Santiago Pena said on Friday.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russia Detains 11 in Attack on Crocus City Hall That Killed at Least 115.

In an interview with Argentina's Radio Rivadavia, Pena underscored their deep-rooted friendship and stated, "The 66-year friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay runs deep. Paraguay continues to export soybeans to China."

Pena highlighted the shared historical experiences of Taiwan and Paraguay, both nations being surrounded by major powers. He commended Taiwan's evolution into a global semiconductor leader, as per Taiwan News.

Also Read | 'This Must Be Modi Ki Guarantee': Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay Thanks 'Brother' PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

Pena added, "He believes Taiwan's focus on talent, technology, and high value-added development is the path Paraguay should follow in the future."

According to Taiwan News, in response, President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to Paraguay's President for his unwavering support for Taiwan, expressing hope for the continued strengthening and sustainable development of diplomatic relations.

Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano previously said China was an important player in the world but emphasized that the South American nation would not switch diplomatic recognition. "Taiwan is quite important to Paraguay," he said, pointing to the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Prior to Pena's election victory, there were concerns that Paraguay could sever ties with Taiwan in favour of China. It is Taiwan's sole Latin American ally. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)