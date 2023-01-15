Kathmandu [Nepal], January 15 (ANI): An aircraft with 68 passengers, and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday.

The plane, a 72-seater passenger aircraft, reportedly crashed on the runway at Pokhara Airport in Nepal while landing. The airport is closed for the time being and rescue operations are underway.

Kathmandu Post quoted a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines Sudarshan Bartaula as saying that the ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Images and videos of the crash posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the crash site.

More details awaited. (ANI)

