Lahore [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): After its sixth power show against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Lahore, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's 11-party opposition alliance, called a meeting of top party leaders to discuss strategy for the next rally that will be held in Larkana.

According to a report by ARY News, the meeting would be attended by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other leaders.

Also Read | Pakistan Suffering Because of ‘Fake, Incompetent and Illegitimate’ Government, Says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the rally, Bilawal slammed the Imran Khan government and said that the country is suffering because of the "fake, incompetent and illegitimate government."

According to the Pakistan media, the Lahore rally failed to gather much crowd.

Also Read | Georgia High Court Rejects Latest Donald Trump Election Appeal.

Citing police sources, ARY News said, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said in a tweet, "Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering ppl's lives during the COVID-19 spike - showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being. All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth."

However, Anadolu News has reported that tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday, despite a government ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus.

PDM has organised five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)