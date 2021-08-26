Kabul, Aug 26 (AP) The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport.

Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack. (AP)

