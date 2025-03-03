By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [USA] March 3 (ANI): Several people stood outside the White House on Sunday, calling for justice for Ukraine. The supporters rallied in the wake of a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

The crowd was seen waving Ukraine's flag while chanting slogans in support of Ukraine. Many of them told ANI they were outraged by Friday's meeting in the Oval Office, which was cut short with Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House.

In support of Ukraine, a woman said, "I am out here because Ukraine has been a loyal ally. They gave up their nuclear weapons because we made them to. That made them vulnerable to an evil enemy. Who attacked without provocation and we have stood by them until recently. Our behaviour is disgraceful. I need to do everything to demonstrate my support. I am here, and others are here to demonstrate and change that behaviour. Because as of Friday, the Interview with Zelenskyy, I have never been so embarrassed being an American in my life. So if I can do something showing that the character of American people hasn't changed, I am doing that"

A Ukrainian citizen said, "I am here today to thank my American friends for standing with Ukraine after everything that happened in the Oval office. We want this support to continue. We want to find a way to negotiate. We want the support of the US and Europe to get lasting peace; otherwise, Russia will rearm and reinvade again, and all our efforts to make this peace negotiation with Russia will go in vain, without security guarantees."

She further added, "Basically, when everything happened, me and my fellow Ukrainians were sending our greeting to the US president, as he was support and sign a deal. Ukraine is actually ready for negotiations. We need peace more than anyone as we have lost so many people, and we don't want to lose more. We want our kids, POWs to return. We want them to leave our territory, and then there will be peace"

The future of the United States' support for Ukraine stands fluid after the high-profile meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump failed to reach any conclusion.

Trump supporters viewt the encounter differently, saying it was a necessary show of American power toward an ungrateful ally.

A man in support of US President Trump's said, "Actually, I agree with Trump. Ukrainians like to come and bully people. We have been bullied too much by them. They use fear of Putin for us to be sympathetic to them. Look at all these people out here. We have Americans who are losing their benefits and jobs, but we are paying pensions and social securities in Ukraine. Ukrainians in America live better than other Americans. And you want to me to stand with them. No, he got just what he deserved in that oval office. That's my opinion."

Meanwhile, at a summit in London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters he was working with France and a small number of other nations to craft a plan to stop the fighting, which would then be presented to Trump, CNN reported.

The Ukranian President in turn expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on Sunday (local time) focused on Ukraine's future and its relationship with Europe. (ANI)

