New York, March 3: Tech layoffs in 2025 have been announced by various companies leading the industry. The job cuts in the technology sector worry many employees as they fear losing their jobs next. This year, the tech giants, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, HP, Workday, and others, have announced massive workforce reductions for various reasons, including a focus on AI, targeting more productivity, and responding to global economic challenges.

In February, many companies announced reducing their workforce to save costs, restructure their business, and for various other reasons. According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs. FYI, so far, 74 companies in the tech sector laid off 18,397 employees. The US government also laid off many employees to reduce the spending of taxpayer money amid cost-saving efforts. Skype Shutting Down on May 5, Know How To Transfer Your Chats From Skype to Microsoft Teams.

In 2025, Autodesk, eBay, Electriq Global, Shopify, TikTok, Skybox Security and many other tech companies also laid off hundreds of employees amid industrywide layoffs. Elon Musk's DOGE has laid off 33,150 government employees so far, and 1,10,390 are the total number of departures from federal positions this year.

Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg already announced cutting jobs based on performance and said that those who did not meet criteria would be affected. So far, reports say that 3,600 employees were affected.

HP

HP (Hewlett-Packard) laid off 2,000 employees amid restructuring, with the aim of saving USD 300 billion by the end of October this year.

Workday

Workday let go 1,750 employees this year, affecting 8.5% of its workforce.

Salesforce

Salesforce will reduce up to 1,000 roles amid restructuring. The Salesforce layoffs will impact people from various divisions as it focuses on AI initiatives such as Agentforce.

Autodesk

Recently, Autodesk laid off 1,350 employees from its workforce. The job cuts reduced 9% of the headcount. Meta Fires 20 Employees for Leaking Confidential Information Amid Ongoing Layoffs: Reports.

According to reports, some tech companies have announced layoffs due to increasing interest rates and the possibility of inflation and other economic adversities. Others focus on artificial intelligence, staying lean, increasing profits, and cutting costs.

