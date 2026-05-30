World News | Permanent Mission of India to UN Commemorates Nearly 4,000 Peacekeepers Who Made Supreme Sacrifice

New York [US], May 30 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India and Austria on Saturday marked the International Day of UN Peacekeepers by co-hosting a commemoration honouring nearly 4,000 peacekeepers, including 184 Indians, who made the supreme sacrifice under the United Nations flag.

45 uniformed peacekeepers lost their lives in this noble cause over the past year.

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In a post on X, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish said, "Today, on International Day of UN Peacekeepers, the Permanent Mission of India & Austria proudly co-host a solemn commemoration at the Permanent Mission of India, New York. We honor the nearly 4,000 brave peacekeepers including 184 Indians who made the ultimate sacrifice under the UN flag. Specifically remember the 45 uniformed peacekeepers who lost their lives in this noble cause over the past year. Their courage & dedication to peace will never be forgotten. Lest we forget."

https://x.com/AmbHarishP/status/2060535462452719708?s=20

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The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said, "India, as proud partner since 1948, has deployed nearly 300,000 troops in over 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions. 184 Indian peacekeepers made the supreme sacrifice in defence of international peace and security."

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2060460532776247374?s=20

The United Nations in India also marked the occasion by honouring Major Abhilasha Barak, recipient of the 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year award. She serves with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

Major Barak serves in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/2060330151511306509?s=20

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in a post on X, said, "Major Abhilasha Barak of India has been named the 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year in recognition of her outstanding leadership in promoting gender-responsive peacekeeping. Major Barak serves in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and is the first woman combat helicopter pilot of the Indian Army. As a frontline commander, she has led extensive outreach efforts, engaging over 5000 women and girls through vocational training, education and health programmes that support empowerment and postconflict recovery. On this International Day of UN Peacekeepers, we honour her service." (ANI)

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