Lima [Peru], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has topped 1 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally currently stands at 1,000,153 - a rise by 963 in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Peru's coronavirus death toll amounts to 37,218.

A total of 936,182 patients have recovered from the disease, the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

