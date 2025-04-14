Manila [Philippines], April 14 (ANI): At the latest round of ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (COC) negotiations in Manila, the Philippines strongly urged strict adherence to international law, particularly the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

On July 12, 2016, an Arbitral Tribunal, constituted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), made a unanimous, clear, and binding ruling in the South China Sea arbitration between the Philippines and China.

It found that China's claims to historic rights in maritime areas within its dashed line had no legal basis. It also found that China had violated the Philippines' sovereign rights under UNCLOS and that its vessels had unlawfully created risks of collision and danger.

The Philippines also voiced deep concerns over the escalating situation in the West Philippine Sea, highlighting recent incidents that have put its vessels and personnel at risk.

The Philippine's Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Monday said, "The Philippines hosted last week the latest round of negotiations to conclude an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea. The meeting of the Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (JWG-DOC), which is tasked with undertaking the COC negotiations, was held in Manila on April 09-11, 2025. The JWG-DOC is co-chaired by Malaysia and China."

It added, "The negotiations continued to tackle the paragraphs of the Draft COC, including the so-called milestone issues, in line with the commitment of ASEAN and China to conclude a substantive and effective COC in an early fashion."

The statement further stated that the meeting was an opportunity for the Philippines to strongly advocate adhering to international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

"The Philippines voiced its concerns on the situation in the West Philippine Sea, especially with regard to recent incidents that posed risks to Philippine vessels and personnel, and actions by other countries that infringed on the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction. The Philippines also reiterated its commitment to resolve disputes peacefully and to pursue constructive diplomatic approaches in managing differences at sea," the statement further said.

The Philippines has been at the forefront of China's growing aggressiveness in Asia. Beijing aims to enforce its claim over most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling that rejects its sovereignty over the area.

China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region has escalated in recent years, marked by territorial disputes, military expansion, and assertive claims over the South China Sea. Its actions challenge international law, destabilizing regional security and provoking concerns from neighboring countries, including the Philippines, Japan, and the United States. (ANI)

