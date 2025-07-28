San Franciso, Jul 28 (AP) A pilot was arrested aboard a Delta Air Lines flight and federal agents took him into custody from the cockpit after the plane landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The pilot, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was arrested on charges relating to child sexual abuse material, an official with the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

Passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday posted video online showing federal agents walking through the aisle of the plane.

A message left with Delta Air Lines was not immediately returned and authorities provided no other details about the arrest. (AP)

