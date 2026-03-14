New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, spoke of the recent appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran, praising him for his experience in management and humility.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ANI.

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When asked about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, shared that he has a close friendship with Khamenei. "I have had the privilege to have a very close friendship with him for several years. In his personal life, he is very pure. He never uses anything from the government. He lives in a rented house. He doesn't have a car and bank account."

He further noted, "He's very pious. His heart is very pure. In the matters of management, he's very smart. He has a very good experience in management because he was under the supervision of his father and some other responsible officials in Iran. He was my classmate. He's very wise. He's a man of theory. He is very wise and very humble as well."

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During the interview, Ilahi also reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Ilahi responded affirmatively, "Of course, of course. Yes," when asked whether Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait.

Ilahi further said that the special concessions for India on the passage of vessels were a reflection of the Indian public showing solidarity with the Iranian regime against what he described as "oppression" by the US and its allies.

"I can say the majority of Indian people are with Iran. They condemned the oppression. They follow justice. And they don't want war. Even I can say they are against the war," he said.

He further claimed that the Iranian leadership had been informed about expressions of sympathy from people in India and said Tehran was mindful of India's energy needs.

"They (Indians) show their loyalty to the oppressed people. Even with the children of the girls' school, which is attacked by the United States, they show their sympathy, their solidarity. We informed our people in Iran of the sympathy and solidarity of our brothers and sisters in India. And we said that now also they are suffering from a shortage of gas and a shortage of petrol, and we have to provide for them and help them and support them," Ilahi added.

His remarks come amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf where US-Israeli strikes resulted in the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. Earlier in a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)