Washington, March 14: United States forces launched a massive precision airstrike on Iran’s Kharg Island on Friday night, neutralizing more than 90 military targets in what officials described as one of the most significant operations of the current conflict. The strike specifically targeted naval mine storage, missile bunkers, and command centers while intentionally sparing the island's critical oil export infrastructure.

President Donald Trump confirmed the operation in a statement, asserting that the U.S. military "totally obliterated" every military target on the island. "For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure," the President stated, though he warned that the decision could be reversed if Tehran continues to interfere with the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Greek Oil Tanker ‘Maran Homer’ Damaged in Suspected Drone Attack Near Russia’s Novorossiysk Port in Black Sea.

Kharg Island is a strategic "crown jewel" for Tehran, handling approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. While the oil terminals remain intact, the destruction of naval facilities significantly hampers Iran's ability to deploy sea mines and launch coastal strikes against international shipping. US-Israel Hit More Than 15,000 Enemy Targets in Iran Since February 28, Over 1,000 a Day: Pentagon.

US Forces Strike Iran’s Strategic Kharg Island

VIDEO | U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/4zo8GVasw8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2026

The escalation comes amid a two-week maritime blockade that has seen global oil prices surge. Pentagon officials noted that the strike was a calibrated response to recent Iranian drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels, aimed at restoring regional stability without triggering a total energy collapse.

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