London, Jul 2 (AP) The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite UK government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain.

Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram taken from a plane with the words "Arriving in Athens this evening!" as well as a photo of himself in a mask in what appeared to be an airport.

Also Read | China Must Expeditiously Restore Peace and Tranquility in Border Areas, Says India's MEA: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

The elder Johnson, 79, has a villa in Greece.

Greece has banned flights from the UK until at least July 15. The Daily Mail reported that Stanley Johnson flew to Athens via Bulgaria.

Also Read | US Independence Day 2020: Significance of Fourth of July Date, History & Importance of the Day That Marks the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

He told the newspaper he was visiting Greece on "essential business trying to COVID-proof my property." Opposition politicians accused the prime minister's father of flouting lockdown rules. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)