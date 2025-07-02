Accra (Ghana), Jul 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.

Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport here.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: IT Giant To Let Go 9,000 Employees in Latest Job Cut.

This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It is also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, Modi said in his departure statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Bomb Explosion: Bajaur Bomb Blast Targets Government Vehicle, Kills 5, Including Assistant Commissioner.

Modi added that he looked forward to talks aimed at further deepening the two countries' historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.

"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he added.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, it added.

From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)