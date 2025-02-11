Paris [France], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Monday to strengthen India-France ties, with plans to hold high-level talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, co-chair the AI Action Summit, and inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Paris a short while ago. Looking forward to the various programmes here, which will focus on futuristic sectors like AI, tech and innovation."

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu of France at the airport."

The visit, the first leg of his two-nation tour, will see PM Modi co-chair the AI Action Summit, where global leaders and tech CEOs will discuss AI-driven innovation and public good.

From February 10 to 12, he will also review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with President Macron.

The two leaders will travel to Marseille to inaugurate India's first consulate in France and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project.

PM Modi will also pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi said ahead of his departure to France. (ANI)

