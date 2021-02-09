Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had a very 'warm, wide-ranging' conversation and have an ambitious agenda for cooperation in future, said Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sandhu said: "PM Modi and President Biden had a very warm and wide-ranging conversation today. Based on our shared values and common strategic interests, we are committed to advancing India-U.S. Strategic Partnership and closely working together with like-minded countries in meeting regional and global challenges - COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, clean energy and climate change, fight against terrorism, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"We have an ambitious agenda for cooperation and you will see active engagement in the days ahead," he further said.

During a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warmest congratulations to Biden and also took the opportunity to invite him and First lady Dr Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.

Both leaders committed that the United States and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism, according to a statement from the White House.

This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

