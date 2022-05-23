Tokyo, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo and invited the leaders to join India's "Make in India for the World" campaign.

Apprising the companies of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Modi invited them to 'Make in India for the World'. PM Narendra Modi in Tokyo to Attend US President Joe Biden's Indo Pacific Economic Framework Launch, Meet Top Business Leaders.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Met top business leaders in Tokyo. Our conversations focussed on diverse topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps. There is great enthusiasm towards India and there is great appreciation for the entrepreneurial skills of India’s youth. pic.twitter.com/5jSMehWjtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Prior to the business event, PM Modi met with a number of top Japanese leaders including Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japan's leading apparel brand Uniqlo, and Dr Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairperson of NEC Corporation.

While Yanai appreciated the entrepreneurial zeal of Indians, PM Modi discussed with him Uniqlo's growing presence in India and investment opportunities for textile manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

PM Modi also appreciated NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects. The round-table meeting was held on the sidelines of the Quad in-person Summit.

PM Modi is also slated to have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. PM Modi will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries -Japan, Australia, Inda and the US - to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives.

