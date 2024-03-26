New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and congratulated him for the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The two leaders also reviewed relations between the two nations and discussed strengthening ties and advancing India-EU Partnership under Belgian Presidency.

Also Read | Andrew Huberman Case: Neuroscientist and Famous Podcaster Accused of Manipulation and Infidelity.

"Spoke to Belgium PM @alexanderdecroo. Congratulated him on the success of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties; advancing India-EU Partnership under Belgian Presidency; and cooperation on regional and global issues," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1772587808495943956?s=20

Also Read | Pakistan: At Least Six, Including Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Suicide Attack in Besham City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (See Pics and Video).

Belgian PM De Croo said that the two leaders discussed growing commercial relations between New Delhi and Brussels including in sectors of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and green hydrogen.

He also said that Belgium will send a royal trade mission to India.

"Called prime minister @narendramodito discuss the conflicts in #Ukraine & #Gaza and protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea. We also talked about our growing commercial relations #semiconductors #pharmaceuticals #greenhydrogen and the upcoming royal trade mission to India," the Belgian PM posted on X.

https://x.com/alexanderdecroo/status/1772587734705541250?s=20

Both leaders reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium. They discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in diverse sectors, including trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, IT, defence, and ports, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to further bolster the India - EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

They exchanged views on regional and global developments. They agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for the early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, the statement added.

The First Nuclear Energy Summit was held in Belgium on March 21.

Global leaders from more than 30 countries and the European Union (EU) met at the summit and emphasized the importance of using nuclear power to achieve energy security, climate goals and drive sustainable development.

Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Poland, Belgium, and Portugal on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich, Germany.

In his meeting with the Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, the EAM lauded the advancement in bilateral ties between India and Belgium.

"Good to meet FM of Belgium @hadjalahbib this morning in Munich. Glad to work with the Belgian Presidency of the EU, as well as in advancing our bilateral ties," the EAM wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)