World News | PM Modi Emplanes for Five-nation Tour, Aimed at Energy Security, Strategic Engagements

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for Abu Dhabi as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, aimed at deepening India's strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation and green growth, while reinforcing New Delhi's expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

Ahead of the visit, exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the tour comes at a "crucial juncture" and is expected to give fresh momentum to India's trade and investment ties with Europe and the Gulf region.

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Calling the visit significant for India's economic and strategic engagement with Europe and the Gulf region, FIEO said the high-level meetings are expected to create new opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors such as engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.

FIEO President SC Ralhan said, "The Prime Minister's high-level engagements with the leadership of the UAE and major European nations underline India's growing stature as a trusted economic partner and a key driver of global growth. The visit is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors, including engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, logistics and digital trade."

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PM Modi will begin the tour with a visit to the UAE on May 15, where he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions are expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment and regional issues of mutual interest.

FIEO said the UAE remains one of India's most important trade and investment partners and a key gateway for Indian exports to the Middle East and Africa.

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy hailed the Prime Minister as a "true treasure" for the leadership and people of the Emirates, stating that the bilateral relationship is poised to scale "new mountaintops" in trade and technology.

Speaking with ANI, Al Hashimy expressed great excitement for the visit, noting that PM Modi remains a key figure in a longstanding partnership.

She said PM Modi's visit will take forward the regular high-level engagements between the two countries following the UAE President's visit to India in January and the Crown Prince's participation in the AI Summit in February.

After the UAE, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management.

The Prime Minister will then visit Sweden on May 17-18 and hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions are expected around AI, emerging technologies, the green transition and resilient supply chains.

In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The summit will also see participation from leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Highlighting the importance of the Nordic leg of the visit, Ralhan said, "The growing strategic convergence between India and Nordic countries can open new avenues for Indian businesses, startups and technology partnerships while supporting India's transition towards sustainable and green growth."

FIEO said the Prime Minister's engagements in Europe gain further significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

In the final leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Italy from May 19-20 for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. The visit comes amid growing India-Italy cooperation in clean energy, defence and technology.

FIEO also welcomed the Prime Minister's participation in business engagements such as the European Round Table for Industry and the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, saying such interactions would help boost investor confidence and industrial partnerships.

"India's bilateral trade with the countries covered during the visit exceeds USD 70 billion collectively, while investments from these regions into India continue to rise steadily. The visit will provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade, cross-border investments and economic cooperation," Ralhan said.

Prime Minister's upcoming visit will further deepen India's partnership with Europe across sectors, particularly trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-EU FTA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)