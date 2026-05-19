World News | PM Modi, Finnish Counterpart Hold Talks on Doubling Trade by 2030, Digital Ties; Announce Joint Hosting of World Circular Economy Forum in Sept

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, digitalisation, emerging technologies and sustainability, while also announcing the joint hosting of the World Circular Economy Forum in September this year in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The last edition of the World Circular Economy Forum was held in Brazil in May 2025.

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The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. PM Modi is in Norway during the fourth leg of his five-nation visit from May 15 to 20. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. He is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders stressed the need to deepen collaboration among industries, research institutions and academia on the backdrop of the elevation of India-Finland ties to a Strategic Partnership in digitalisation and Sustainability in March.

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The two sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation in sectors including trade and investment, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, space, renewable energy, circular economy, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

"With the elevation of the bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability, both Leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between industry, research institutions, and academia. They underscored the pivotal role of sustainability and digitalization in driving future economic growth and development. They took stock of ongoing cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, digitalisation, AI, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, space, sustainability, renewable energy, circular economy, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties," the statement read.

According to the MEA, both leaders welcomed the steady growth in bilateral trade in goods and services despite global challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The statement further noted that the leaders welcomed the growing presence of leading technology companies in each other's markets through expanded operations and partnerships, with the Finnish side also appreciating the contribution of Indian professionals to Finland's technology and innovation sectors.

"Both sides also welcomed the steady growth in bilateral trade in goods and services despite global challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to doubling existing bilateral trade by 2030," the statement read.

"The leaders also announced India and Finland jointly hosting the World Circular Economic Forum in September 2026 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India," it added.

Prime Minister Modi took to X, describing the meeting as productive and aimed at giving "new energy" to bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. This year has witnessed extensive engagements as far as India and Finland are concerned. PM Orpo himself had come to India for the AI Impact Summit. Our meeting today is aimed at giving new energy to bilateral relations," the post read.

"We spoke of working together in futuristic sectors like 6G, AI, education, nuclear energy and more. We also discussed how to deepen linkages in climate change, circular economy, sustainable development and more," it added.

The MEA noted that India and Finland share warm and multifaceted relations rooted in shared democratic values, with Finland being an important partner for India in the European Union and the Nordic region.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and emphasised the importance of early implementation of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement. (ANI)

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