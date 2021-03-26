Dhaka, March 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, on Friday arrived at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka to participate in the National Day programme. Earlier PM Modi and Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held talks in the Bangaladesh capital. Prime Minister Modi is in the neighbouring country on a two-day visit which commenced today.

PM Modi met with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, mukhtijoddhas, friends of India and youth icons, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). PM Narendra Modi Speaks About How He Was Part of 'Satyagraha For The Freedom of The People of Bangladesh'.

Two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform for the celebration of 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh. Embracing 50-year-old diplomatic ties with India, the Bangladesh government invited New Delhi to take part in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of its independence.

Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

