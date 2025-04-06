Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sudnay jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line.

PM Modi said that India is proud to assist Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development, and this activity boosted their friendship and connectivity.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Launch India-Backed Railway Projects in Anuradhapura (See Pics and Video).

In a post on X, he said, "Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship! In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section was also launched. India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908755339857572258

Also Read | 'The Market Has Spoken': China Takes a Jab at Donald Trump Administration, Says 'Trade War Started by US Against World Is Unprovoked and Unjustified'.

PM Modi termed the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi a living symbol of peace.

In a post on X, he said, "Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908752591342674136

Dissanayake said that he and PM Modi had jointly inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Plant and the Dambulla Agricultural Cold Storage Complex to support farmers and kicked off a solar panel installation project across 5,000 religious sites.

He called it an exciting time for sustainable growth.

In a post on X, he said, "The launch of three key development projects during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to Sri Lanka holds great significance. Together, we inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Plant, a game-changer for our energy security and the Dambulla Agricultural Cold Storage Complex to support our farmers. Plus, we kicked off a solar panel installation project across 5,000 religious sites. Exciting times for sustainable growth!"

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1908744596500472169

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a two-day State Visit to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)