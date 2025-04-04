Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday and reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Also Read | Death Due to Coconut Water: Denmark Man Dies From Brain Infection After Drinking Spoiled Coconut Left Unrefrigerated.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Enunciating India's people-centric approach to the relationship, Prime Minister highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism.

"Prime Minister urged that rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary for maintaining border security and stability. Bilateral mechanism could meet as appropriate to review and take forward our ties," it added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

PM Modi congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the Chair of BIMSTEC and looked forward to the forum further advancing regional cooperation under its leadership. The leaders agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework.

PM Modi expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between India and Bangladesh would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their long standing and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908113759073083548

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also took to X to share details regarding meeting between Yunus and PM Modi. Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi met @ChiefAdviserGOB of Bangladesh on the margins of BIMSTEC Summit today in Bangkok. PM underlined India's desire for constructive relations with Bangladesh based on mutual respect & sensitivity. PM also underlined the need to ensure the safety & security of Hindus in Bangladesh and tackle growing extremism which is a threat to regional stability. will support advancement of the BIMSTEC agenda under 's incoming chairship.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1908098351922610323

PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. He welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi participated in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today. PM welcomed signing of the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, and adoption of the Report of BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group. The BIMSTEC Member States also adopted the Summit Declaration."

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday. He expressed hope that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

In a post on X, he stated, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)