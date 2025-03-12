Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Former High Commissioner of Mauritius to India, Mookhesswur Choonee lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius and expressed the avenues of collaboration to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, the former envoy said, "It's historic as Modiji has found time from his busy schedule, for that I am very grateful."

Describing the relationship between India and Mauritius, the former envoy called it, "Excellent! Excellent! Excellent!"

"70 per cent of our population has your DNA!" he said, adding that it is only natural to have such good and flourishing ties between the two countries."

"The relationship is unbreakable; it is a blood relation," Choonee added.

The former envoy said that he has great hopes from the visit and is looking forward towards the signing of agreements and MoUs, which will further strengthen the bond between the countries.

He gave a call for India to develop the Indian Ocean and the exclusive economic zone of Mauritius.

Lauding the role of SAGAR program of India in promoting security in the Indian ocean region, he said that it is such Indian initiatives which will "keep us safe, peaceful and allow us to live in harmony.

Praising the Prime Minister, Envoy Choonee said, "If there is any one leader who thinks about the world and not just his country, who follows and promotes 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam', it is Modi. He is second to none".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Mauritius, attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, has announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. (ANI)

