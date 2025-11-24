New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the national capital on Monday morning after wrapping up his South Africa visit for the G20 Summit. During his official visit to Johannesburg from November 22-23, PM Modi attended multiple summit sessions and engaged with several world leaders. Despite the US boycott, leaders approved the G20 declaration, signalling renewed alignment on development, climate goals and reforms in a multipolar world. The attending nations endorsed a 122-point document centred on global equity, multilateral restructuring and sustainable development.

Among his key bilateral meetings was one with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where both sides adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, reaffirming their shared commitment to combat terrorism. G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attends India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting on Sidelines of Summit in Johannesburg (Watch Video).

PM Modi Returns to Delhi After Concluding G20 Summit

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi reaches Delhi after concluding his visit to South Africa, where he attended the G20 Summit. Source: DD pic.twitter.com/4ewbkZ5fzp — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Sharing details of the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that the two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture. He added that both leaders expressed satisfaction over progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 and noted PM Meloni's strong support for the AI Summit India will host in 2026.

PM Modi also addressed the third session of the G20 Summit, which focused on ensuring a fair and just future for all. In a post on X, he said the discussions centred on critical sectors such as critical minerals and AI, and stressed India's belief in promoting technology that is "human-centric, global and open source" rather than finance-driven or exclusive. He highlighted India's approach to AI, built on equitable access, population-scale skilling and responsible deployment. He said India's AI Mission aims to ensure that the benefits of AI reach every district and language, and called for creating a global compact to prevent the misuse of AI, including for deepfakes, crime and terrorism. G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Human-Centric Vision, Pitches for Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative.

Looking ahead, PM Modi said India is preparing to host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 under the theme 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya'--welfare and happiness for all. He emphasised the need to shift from thinking about "jobs for today" to building "capabilities for tomorrow," and expressed hope that the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility in the coming years to boost innovation and benefit youth worldwide.

